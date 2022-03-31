Most of the major tractor manufacturers have already booked in exhibits for this year’s Farm Machinery Show organised by the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

The Farm Machinery Show will return to Punchestown Racecourse for two days on Wednesday, July 13 and Thursday July 14, 2022.

The FTMTA has reported huge demand for exhibition space with the majority of the major manufacturers already confirmed as exhibitors.

Exhibiting at FTMTA show

Exhibition packs were released last week and anyone hoping to exhibit is being advised to book early to guarantee their place at this year’s show. The last Farm Machinery Show was held in February 2019.

Executive director of the FTMTA, Michael Farrelly said: “We opened our exhibitor application process last week and we already have a large number of exhibitors confirmed for our July 2022 Farm Machinery Show.

“We knew that there was strong demand out there for a return to shows but this has really taken us by surprise.

“The feedback that we are getting is that manufacturers are looking for a focused, professionally-run event. The FTMTA [has] a proud reputation of running events that have one focus and that is the farm machinery.”

Farrelly has also said that the the purpose-built exhibition infrastructure available in Punchestown is very attractive to exhibitors and allows them to showcase their products in a way that is not possible in other venues.

“The success of a Farm Machinery Show is built on the experience of both the exhibitors and the visiting public. The Punchestown venue is designed and built for events with large attendances. Its location makes it easily accessible from anywhere in the country,” he added.

Tractor and machinery brands

Among the tractor brands confirmed for the Farm Machinery Show in July are Claas; Valtra; Case IH; Fendt; Massey Ferguson; John Deere and more.

Other major brands and companies to exhibit will include Pottinger; Kuhn and Cork Farm Machinery; Lemken; Farmhand; JCB; Kubota; McHale Plant and others.

The FTMTA has said that there are also many more finance companies, parts suppliers, country clothing, oil companies and tyre companies who have booked their space for the event.