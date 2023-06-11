Spring barley crops are renowned as being ‘lazy rooters’, which begs the question – are they suited to strip-till establishment systems?

According to Co. Kildare tillage farmer, Michael Grace, the answer to that question is ‘yes’. He affirmed this during the most recent Tillage Edge podcast.

“Most years I have some spring barley,” Michael commented.

“By and large, I have been getting on well with it. Either early or late spring sowing doesn’t seem to matter. The barley tillers well and I have no issues. Final yields come in at expected levels.”

Strip-till is a process that sows and carries out limited cultivation in strips, courtesy of a one-machine pass.

A lead tine working at 100mm to 200mm depth cultivates strips of soil at a row spacing of 300-330mm in advance of a sowing coulter.

Strip tillage typically cultivates about one third of the field area; seeds are sown in these strips of disturbed soil and the area between the strips is left untouched.

The soil between the rows is left completely undisturbed.

Significantly, Michael Grace took the decision to stop using insecticides on crops five or six years ago.

“I just didn’t think they were delivering a result,” he stressed.

“There were resistance already in place at that stage. I just decided to stop. Thankfully, I have had no major issues with Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus or any other related problems.

“Even with this year’s late spring, I chose not to use an insecticide. And up to now, it’s a case of so far, so good. I have seen no evidence of Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus up to this point.”

According to Michael, his winter barley crops are looking extremely clean at the present time.

“There is some evidence of septoria infection in the lower leaves of the wheat crops,” he added.

“The wheat crops will get their final fungicide sprays over the next few days. Thereafter, it’s a case of seeing what harvest 2023 will deliver.”