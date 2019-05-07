Diesel stolen from yard prompts Garda info appeal

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information following the theft of a large quantity of diesel from a yard last week.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, May 2, some 600L of diesel were removed from a tank in the yard of a premises in the townland of Febane, Monaghan, according to local Gardaí.

The culprits also stole an empty 1000L cube, a Garda statement on the matter noted, adding:

“We are appealing for anybody with information to contact us at Monaghan Garda Station on 047-77200.

We are particularly interested in the movements of black Northern registered jeep towing a trailer.

“Remember if you are out and about late at night and see what you think is suspicious activity please report it immediately,” the statement concluded.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Co. Meath, Kells Gardaí are investigating the theft of a scrambler bike in Carnaross over the bank holiday weekend.

According to a statement on the matter, the bike was stolen between 1:00am and 5:00am on Sunday morning, May 5.