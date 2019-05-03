Department vets to address regional farmer meeting on TB

Department of Agriculture veterinary officials will be in attendance at a farmers’ meeting on the issue of bovine TB being held in Co. Monaghan by the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) this coming week.

Monaghan ICSA will, with special guests from the department, discuss the current TB situation in Monaghan as well as proposals to reform the TB Eradication Programme.

The meeting will take place in the Four Seasons Hotel in Monaghan on Wednesday, May 8. It will commence at 8:00pm and all farmers are invited to attend.

Guest speakers for the evening will include: Eoin Ryan, Department of Agriculture senior superintending veterinary inspector of the Ruminant Animal Health Division; and Peter Monaghan, senior veterinary inspector at the department’s Cavan office.

Chair of the ICSA Animal Health and Welfare Committee Hugh Farrell; and ICSA general secretary Eddie Punch will also be speaking on the night.

Farrell commented ahead of the event, stating:

“Q1 figures for 2019 show that the Monaghan area continues to be problematic when it comes to TB.

In Monaghan, the rate of reactors per 1,000 tests is 4.57, significantly higher than the current national rate of 1.48.

“The ICSA is pleased to be welcoming senior officials from the department to Monaghan to assess the current situation and to debate the best way forward for the county.”

ICSA Monaghan chair Gareth Graham also commented, adding: “I would encourage all local farmers to attend.