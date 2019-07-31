Department urged to allow on-farm disposal of fallen ewes

Sheep farmers must be allowed to bury the carcasses of dead ewes on-farm “rather than pay exorbitant fees to knackeries”, according to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

Making the call, ICSA sheep chairman Sean McNamara said:

“Charging up to €40 for the removal of dead ewes is a disgrace and it must be challenged.

The industry has reached breaking point and ripping off sheep farmers at a time when margins are so tight and incomes are at rock bottom is wrong.

“Handing over €40 for this service is totally unwarranted.” he said.

Continuing, McNamara said: “There is no reason why sheep farmers themselves cannot dispose of fallen ewes efficiently and safely on their own farms.

“This is a responsible approach and one that is ultimately more environmentally friendly than any alternative.

Indeed, knackery vans going from farm to farm collecting dead animals have the potential to spread disease and cause further problems.

“A simple and workable solution is to allow farmers to bury ewes on-farm in a safe and sanitary way,” the sheep chairman concluded.

Suckler Redirection Scheme

Meanwhile, earlier today, Wednesday, July 31, ICSA suckler chairman John Halley outlined the organisation’s proposed “Suckler Redirection Scheme“, comprising a €200/head payment per suckler cow, per year for a period of five years as an incentive package to reduce suckler numbers.

Commenting on this, Halley said: “This Suckler Redirection Scheme must now be given serious consideration.

At present, we have an oversupply of beef in Europe which has not been caused by the suckler herd.

“Rather, this is down to the dramatic increase in the dairy herd and it has compounded the complete lack of profitability in the suckler sector,” he said.