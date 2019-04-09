Department to explore grading carcasses on both sides

“Long-outstanding issues” around the mechanical grading and trimming of carcasses were discussed in meetings between the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA).

The chairperson of ICMSA’s Livestock Committee, Des Morrison, took part in the meeting in recent days.

Department officials confirmed that 91% of all cattle slaughtered are mechanically graded and that the same machines are used in all factories.

“We were told that all plants are visited 20 times yearly with a target to classify on average 85 carcasses per visit and that the visits by the department’s officials are unannounced,” Morrison said.

The department stated that only one half of the carcasses was graded, and the payment was based on that grade.

“We specifically asked that each half of the animal carcass be graded individually – on both classification and trim – so that the farmer could make the case to be paid on the higher graded half, if there was a difference.

“The department confirmed that it will put this specific query to the machine manufacturers to see if it’s possible and will revert to me with an answer.