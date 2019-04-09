‘ArableApril’: What stage are crops at?

While AgriLand received plenty of snaps of machinery working in fields last week, we also received some good updates on crop growth stages and conditions as well.

Darragh Cleary was busy walking his crops last Thursday, April 4. At this stage his ‘Fanfare beans’, which some AgriLand readers may remember reading about at planting, were past the point of crow damage. However, the bean weevil was making itself known.

Aquila oilseed rape was coming into flower and Darragh added that it was coping well with the frost. Graham winter wheat had received its plant growth regulator application, along with a bio-stimulant. Have a look at the pictures in the gallery below.

By April 6, Darragh was applying his T0 application to some of his winter wheat crops, as can be seen on the main image on this article above.

The Seed Technology team were out roguing this crop of oilseed rape destined for seed.

The Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) posted this picture to Twitter. No doubt there will be updates in the weeks to come.

Samuel Deane was keeping a close eye on progress in Co. Cork. He commented that his boots were staying clean in a crop of no-till spring barley (Planet) late last week.

In Co. Tipperary, Glanbia tagged this crop of spring beans in the gallery below, which were sown with a Claydon drill after a cover crop of oats and phacelia and were well established. They received a Nirvana/Defy mix as a pre-emergence herbicide application.

Mark Delaney also tagged a picture on Twitter of his fleet of Massey Fergusons in Co. Meath, which were parked up on a wet day last week.

James Irish was out walking for Bretts last Tuesday, April 2, when he posted this picture of early-sown spring barley in Co. Tipperary.

