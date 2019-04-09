CAP to be the focus of ministerial discussions in Luxembourg

The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) will be on the agenda when Minister of State for European Affairs, Helen McEntee attends a meeting of the General Affairs Council (GAC) and an Article 50 General Affairs Council in Luxembourg alongside the Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

Speaking ahead of the meeting today, Tuesday, April 9, Minister McEntee said:

“I’m looking forward to engaging with our EU partners today on important issues for our citizens. We will discuss the Common Agricultural Policy and cohesion policies within the next Multi-annual Financial Framework.

I will reiterate the importance that Ireland attaches to the Common Agricultural Policy. We believe that the traditional priorities of CAP and cohesion are core to the future of the EU.

“Funding for these must be maintained, along with funding for newer priorities such as migration and climate action.”

At the GAC meeting, ministers will adopt council conclusions on the European Commission’s reflection paper ‘Towards a Sustainable Europe by 2030’.

This paper focuses on how EU policy is contributing towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Minister McEntee is expected to welcome the EU’s ongoing commitment to achieving the SDGs and will reiterate Ireland’s support for the goals.

The council will also include sessions on the rule of law in Poland and respect for the values of the union in Hungary.

Speaking ahead of the Article 50 GAC, Minister McEntee said: