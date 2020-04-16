Department: Some full-time farmers ‘entitled’ to weekly pandemic payment

Some full-time farmers – subject to certain criteria – are eligible for Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments (PUP) of €350/week, if they have been severely impacted and seen their income collapse as a result of the coronavirus, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has confirmed.

This follows commentary from the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) earlier this week on Tuesday, April 14, regarding the entitlement of farmers to the weekly payment in the event of fallout from Covid-19.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the department said:

Full-time farmers whose farm income has collapsed as a result of the pandemic and who are available to take-up other full-time work are entitled to the PUP at €350 per week.

The department representative added that part-time farmers who have lost off-farm employment as a result of the pandemic and who, as a consequence, would be in a position to take up other full-time employment if it was available are entitled to the PUP at €350 per week.

In such cases, where Farm Assist was in payment, this will be suspended for the duration of the PUP payment, the spokesperson said.

“A farmer in receipt of Farm Assist payments is not entitled to PUP. However, if their income has deteriorated as a result of restrictions or loss of income, they can look for a reassessment of the Farm Assist.

A farmer in receipt of Rural Social Scheme is not entitled to PUP, but the existing payment is maintained.

“A farmer and/or spouse in receipt of Carers Allowance and Carers Benefit, including those who are working fewer than 18 hours per week, who have ‘ceased trading’ or lost their employment can claim PUP.”

Finally, a farmer in receipt of Disability Allowance that has ‘ceased trading’ or lost employment is entitled to PUP. The Disability Allowance payment will be adjusted to take account of the PUP, the representative said.

IFA clarification

“The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has been in regular contact with the IFA to provide clarity on these points and IFA has revised the information on its website to reflect the accurate position,” the spokesperson concluded.