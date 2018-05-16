Deadline for Green Cert applications draws close

Those hoping to to attend agricultural college this year have just two weeks left to submit applications as the deadline for submissions for Level 5 and Level 6 full-time courses is Thursday, May 31.

Interested applicants are advised to submit their application forms as soon as possible over the coming weeks.

An online application system has been introduced this year, according to Teagasc, with further details available on the Apply Online webpage on the Teagasc website.

Agricultural colleges will assist applicants with any queries regarding the online application process. Late applicants should make contact with the relevant agricultural college, Teagasc advises.

Teagasc’s suite of full-time agricultural programmes has been substantially updated, the agri extension agency says.

Teagasc Ballyhaise College, Co. Cavan;

Teagasc Clonakilty College, Co. Cork;

Teagasc Kildalton College, Co. Kilkenny;

Gurteen Agricultural College, Co. Tipperary;

Mountbellew Agricultural College, Co. Galway;

Salesian Agricultural College Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick. The revised full-time programmes, which have recently been validated by QQI, will be introduced in September 2018 at:

In inviting applications for the Teagasc Level 5 and Level 6 full-time courses, Tony Pettit, head of education in Teagasc, highlighted the need for a young educated workforce to meet the changing needs of the land sector.

He said: ‘’Agricultural education should be a priority for farm families.

The next generation will require more knowledge and skills to be capable farmers or land sector employees.

“Teagasc research highlights the strong returns on investment to agricultural education, both to the individual farmer, and the wider agri-food industry.”

Economic growth is also opening up opportunities in other land sectors such as horticulture; with occupations in landscape and design, nursery stock production and retailing and sports turf management benefitting.

The tightening labour supply will also provide improved employment opportunities in the equine and forestry sectors, Teagasc says.

Teagasc is hosting its Education Vision conference highlighting future education needs for the land sector on Tuesday, June 5, at the Lyrath Hotel, Kilkenny.

Meanwhile, full-time Level 5 Horticulture Courses are offered at Teagasc College of Amenity Horticulture, Botanic Gardens, Dublin and Teagasc Kildalton College, Co. Kilkenny.

For horticultural courses, the online application closing date will extend to August 2018. An open day on horticultural courses at Teagasc Kildalton College, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny is taking place on Thursday, May 17.

A Level 5 forestry course is offered at Teagasc Ballyhaise College. Equine courses, both Stud Management and Horsemanship, are offered at Kildalton College.