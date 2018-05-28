Danger of thundery showers as temperatures set to remain high

The warm temperatures experienced recently are set to continue this week, alongside a danger of thundery showers, according to Met Eireann.

Mist and fog patches were forecast to continue to clear this morning – giving way to a warm and mostly dry day, with sunny intervals.

A few showers could potentially develop in the afternoon and evening; these will be most likely in the midlands, south and west.

Maximum temperatures will range between 20º and 24º inland, in light variable breezes; but it is set to be a little cooler along coasts in sea breezes.

Tonight is expected to be dry, with clear spells. In slack winds, patches of mist and fog will develop, Met Eireann added. Lowest temperatures may drop to between 10º and 13º.

Meanwhile, conditions for both drying and spraying will be good over the coming days outside of any showery episodes.

As well as this, field conditions and trafficability have been good in the main recently. All soils are trafficable bar some poorly-drained soils in the west, the Irish meteorological office outlined.

Tomorrow

Any mist and fog patches will clear tomorrow morning; Tuesday is expected to be another warm day, with good sunny intervals.

The morning is forecast to be largely dry, but some heavy and possibly thundery showers will develop in the afternoon and evening – most likely in parts of Munster.

Maximum temperatures will range from 20º to 26º, with moderate east to north-east breezes; it is set to be warmest in the western half of the country.

Tomorrow night will be largely dry with clear spells and temperatures will hover about 10º.

Outlook

Sunny spells are set to continue on Wednesday, which will be a mainly dry day. A few showers may develop in the afternoon with temperatures reaching highs of 23º in light north-east breezes.

Thursday will be a somewhat cloudier day with the possibility of some heavy showers. Temperatures will be similar to the previous day; values will be highest in the south.

A mix of sunny spells and some scattered showers will be apparent on Friday, with temperatures dropping to between 16º and 20º in Connacht and west Ulster; but values may reach up to 24º in the south and east.