Dale Farm to bring Wheyhey products across Ireland

Dairy cooperative Dale Farm has partnered with Wheyhey – creators of naturally sugar-free, high protein ice cream and brownies – to act as its exclusive ice cream distributor in Ireland.

Dale Farm will use its extensive ice cream distribution network across convenience and supermarket stores in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, to bring Wheyhey to more consumers in the marketplace.

Wheyhey was founded in Brixton in 2013 with the vision to combine great taste in a range of naturally sugar-free, high in protein treats.

The company has quickly gained several prestigious industry accolades including Start-Up of the Year at the High Potential Business Awards 2016, being named a ‘Trailblazer brand’ by Food Vision and Unilever Foundry and securing a place on Silicon Valley based Thrive accelerator programme for emerging food tech businesses.

This strategic partnership with Dale Farm will help the company gain further market share in Ireland.

Speaking about the partnership, Nigel Cairns, Dale Farm ice-cream commercial director, said: “We’re delighted to help bring Wheyhey products to more consumers across Ireland.

Not only are Wheyhey ice creams excellent quality and extremely innovative, they answer a very real need for consumers seeking low sugar, high protein snack choices – a trend that continues to grow year on year.