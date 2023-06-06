Dale Farm has announced the appointment of John Morgan as its chief financial officer.

The dairy cooperative said Morgan will be responsible for leading the finance and I.T functions for the group.

A Fellow chartered accountant, Morgan joins Dale Farm from BT Enterprise where he held several financial director positions including corporate and public sector finance director.

Morgan was trained at Ernst & Young and has also been a member of the CBI Northern Ireland Council since 2018.

Advertisement

Welcoming Morgan to his new role at Dale Farm, the group’s chief executive Nick Whelan said: “John brings with him a wealth of experience operating at finance director level as well as a keen interest in agri-food and will play a key role within the business as we continue to grow. We’re delighted to welcome John to the team.”

Morgan studied at Queen’s University Belfast from 1992 until 1996 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in accounting.

Chair at BT Enterprise, Paul Murnaghan, said: “John has been the finance lead for the BT Northern Ireland business for over a decade.

“During that time John has become a trusted finance business partner taking time to truly understand the business and building strong relationships with key operational stakeholders.

“John has played a pivotal role supporting me back into the BT Group, and therefore in the success of the BT Northern Ireland business, including leading medium-term financial planning, contract profit improvement initiatives, and a playing an important role in winning significant new contracts.”

According to the co-op, Murnaghan said Morgan also championed the introduction of a finance hub in Belfast, “building and nurturing some of the best talent in these islands to support group functions from NI”.

Advertisement

Dale Farm is a dairy cooperative owned by 1,300 dairy farmers across Northern Ireland, England and Scotland.

The group employs 1,200 people across the UK and Ireland.