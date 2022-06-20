Dairygold has today (Monday, June 20) announced a new partnership with BioPharmaChem Ireland and Munster Technological University (MTU) to offer laboratory apprenticeships.

The industry-led programme will be delivered at the MTU Cork campus from September 2022.

It is the dairy processor’s first year taking part in the initiative which has seen “fantastic growth” since it was developed in 2018.

It gives participants the opportunity to gain their science qualifications while benefitting from hands-on work experience at some of Ireland’s most successful companies.

As part of the programme, Dairygold Agri-Business is seeking applicants for two laboratory analyst (Level 6 Certification of Science) apprenticeship positions.

Over the two-year programme the apprentices will work three days per week in Dairygold’s analytical services laboratory at Lombardstown Mill in Co. Cork.

They will also spend two days per week at Munster Technological University.

The programme is designed for those who wish to develop a career in the laboratory environment of food and drink, biopharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, medical devices and diagnostics and analytical testing laboratory sectors.

“Successful applicants will gain industry experience and mentoring all while gaining a national qualification,” a statement from Dairygold added.

It is suitable for leaving certificate students, career changers, mature students, those with an equivalent qualification who have an interest in pursuing a career in science or anyone looking to retrain or upskill in this sector.

Speaking about offering these apprenticeship positions in partnership with BioPharmaChem Ireland and MTU, Dairygold Group head of human resources, Adrian Beatty, said:

“Apprenticeship registration is on the increase and is steadily becoming a very popular route into the workforce for those who want to learn on the job.

“We are delighted to be able to partner with these leading scientific companies in Munster to offer these apprenticeship positions in our modern laboratory facility in Lombardstown,” he said.

“Given our focus on developing talent within Dairygold, I am confident the successful applicants will thrive in these positions as a result of this programme,” Beatty concluded.

The Dairygold laboratory opened in 1987 and received Irish National Accreditation Board (INAB) accreditation in 1989.

Following a significant investment, the laboratory moved to a state-of-the-art facility in December 2017.

It is equipped to analyse the full range of proximate, trace elements, pesticides, residues, toxins and vitamins in water, food, feed, supplements, soil, herbage and grass.