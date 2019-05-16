Dairygold lowers price for April milk

Dairygold has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for April supplies, revealing a drop on its previous figure.

The southern cooperative will pay its milk suppliers 30.69c/L for April milk supplies, a spokesperson for Dairygold confirmed.

This price is inclusive of 0.65c/L Quality and Sustainability Bonuses and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% Protein and 3.6% Butterfat.

This price reflects a price reduction of 0.5c/L on the March base milk price paid. This adjustment is necessary to reflect dairy market returns, the representative added.

“While milk supply in Ireland and the UK is very strong, market demand is sluggish particularly in a European context. The board will continue to monitor the position on a monthly basis,” the spokesperson said.

“The April Price equates to a farm gate milk price of 32.72c/L based on average April milk solids for all Dairygold milk suppliers.”

Kerry April price

Meanwhile, earlier today, Thursday, May 16, Kerry Group revealed its milk price for April, also announcing a cut in price.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the company announced that the Kerry Group base price for April milk supplies is 30.5c/L including VAT.

This is a drop of 0.5c/L on the March milk price set by the group.