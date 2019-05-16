Dairygold lowers price for April milk
Dairygold has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for April supplies, revealing a drop on its previous figure.
The southern cooperative will pay its milk suppliers 30.69c/L for April milk supplies, a spokesperson for Dairygold confirmed.
This price is inclusive of 0.65c/L Quality and Sustainability Bonuses and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% Protein and 3.6% Butterfat.
“While milk supply in Ireland and the UK is very strong, market demand is sluggish particularly in a European context. The board will continue to monitor the position on a monthly basis,” the spokesperson said.
“The April Price equates to a farm gate milk price of 32.72c/L based on average April milk solids for all Dairygold milk suppliers.”
Kerry April price
Meanwhile, earlier today, Thursday, May 16, Kerry Group revealed its milk price for April, also announcing a cut in price.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the company announced that the Kerry Group base price for April milk supplies is 30.5c/L including VAT.
This is a drop of 0.5c/L on the March milk price set by the group.
Based on average April milk solids, the price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 32.63c/L, the representative added.