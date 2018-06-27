Dairy hygiene giant announces UK and Irish acquisition

Kersia – the new name for brands including Hypred, Anti-Germ, Medentech, LCB Food Safety and G3 – has announced the acquisition of Kilco, a company based in Scotland specialising in animal health and food safety.

Kersia is accompanied in this new acquisition by its majority shareholder, Ardian, an international private investment house.

After four strategic acquisitions over the past 18 months, Kersia claims to have strengthened its pure player positioning in food safety across the entire chain, “from farm to fork”.

Specialised in animal health – hygiene and disinfection solutions, nutritional complements and care products – particularly in the poultry sector and food safety – Kilco has two production sites: one in Mallusk, Ireland; and the other in Lockerbie, UK.

The company also exports biosecurity solutions to more than 70 countries around the world and achieves more than 40% of its business internationally.

Kilco has a strong Research and Development business with 50 years of experience, Kersia’s statement adds.

Broaden its range of solutions, particularly in the pig and poultry sectors – in which Kilco has a very good competency;

Benefit from the strong know-how developed by Kilco in the poultry field;

Have an industrial base to grow in the food hygiene sector in the UK and to complete its facilities in Ireland;

Strengthen its geographical reach in Europe;

Integrate teams of talented people, which have delivered solid growth and performance over the past years. In its announcement, the multinational firm said that this operation will allow Kersia to:

Commenting on the take-over, Sebastien Bossard, CEO of Kersia, said: “With the acquisition of Kilco, we are continuing our 18-month-long development and strengthening our leading position in Europe, but also our pure player positioning in food safety for the entire food chain in the world.

Advertisement

“We now have an industrial base in the UK and are completing our facilities in Ireland, which is essential to gaining market shares in this strategic area.”

About Kersia

Kersia is an international specialist in biosecurity and food safety with value-added products and solutions to prevent diseases or contamination in both animal and humans at every stage of the food supply chain.

Kersia is the name adopted in 2018 by Hypred, Antigerm, Medentech, LCB Food Safety and G3, which came together in 2017 and 2018.

Now present in more than 90 countries and employs more than 850 personnel, Kersia records a turnover of €200 million.

About Kilco

Kilco has been a family owned company since 1953 and has grown from a small local firm to a multi-national business, with manufacturing plants in Mallusk in Ireland and Lockerbie in Scotland exporting to 70 countries around the world.