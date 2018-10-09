Dairy draft developments: Saber unveils new user interface

Automated drafting continues to upgrade as technology advances – with LIC Automation unveiling its latest Saber Draft innovation for farmers.

Saber Draft has just released a new user interface, which the company says provides farmers a “more intuitive and seamless user experience”, while recording health events and all animal events on the farm.

Saber Herd is part of the modular suite which enables animal event recording through farmers’ Saber software in the parlour, while also giving farmers control of animal events from anywhere in the world.

It integrates with other Saber modules to “further enhance” functionality and make a farmer’s life easier when using the firm’s automation solutions, Saber assures.

The new interface offers farmers the flexibility of scheduling future and repetitive drafts plus creating groups for cow sorting directly from their smart phones.

The “unique” free-flow gate design of Saber also allows for fast sorting to improve time management.

The Saber Draft software schedules drafts, checks heat results, reviews SCC and milk composition information – not only in the pit but in the yard as well from one’s smart device.

The modular system provides farmers with flexibility and value to suit their individual needs, Saber claims.