Dairy draft developments: Saber unveils new user interface
Automated drafting continues to upgrade as technology advances – with LIC Automation unveiling its latest Saber Draft innovation for farmers.
Saber Draft has just released a new user interface, which the company says provides farmers a “more intuitive and seamless user experience”, while recording health events and all animal events on the farm.
Saber Herd is part of the modular suite which enables animal event recording through farmers’ Saber software in the parlour, while also giving farmers control of animal events from anywhere in the world.
It integrates with other Saber modules to “further enhance” functionality and make a farmer’s life easier when using the firm’s automation solutions, Saber assures.
The new interface offers farmers the flexibility of scheduling future and repetitive drafts plus creating groups for cow sorting directly from their smart phones.
The “unique” free-flow gate design of Saber also allows for fast sorting to improve time management.
The modular system provides farmers with flexibility and value to suit their individual needs, Saber claims.
Those interested in learning more about LIC Automation’s Saber range can find more information on the company’s website.