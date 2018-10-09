Commissioner Hogan to discuss key farming issues at Macra conference

EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan has been announced as special guest speaker, highlighting key issues for young farmers at this year’s Macra na Feirme Rally in Co. Tipperary.

Commissioner Hogan will join RTE presenter Damien O’Reilly for a one-to-one discussion about Brexit and the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) 2020 at the Macra na Feirme Annual Conference.

The talk will be held in LIT, Thurles, Tipperary on Saturday October 27, at 2:00pm.

The theme of this year’s annual conference is ‘Sustainability in a Challenging World’.

Following on from the opening discussion there will be two moderated discussions.

The first panel will zone in on trade and the impact of Brexit on the agricultural sector, while the later panel will discuss the importance of a healthy work-life balance in farming.

Speaking ahead of the rally, Macra na Feirme national president James Healy said: “Macra na Feirme is looking forward to welcoming Commissioner Hogan to Tipperary for this year’s annual conference.

Having a sustainable agriculture sector will be key to attracting young people in to farming.

Brexit and CAP 2020 are two immediate threats to that sustainability but it is essential that those in agriculture remember the importance of a healthy work-life balance for themselves and those they employ.