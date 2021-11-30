Carnew Mart, Co. Wicklow, is set to host a dairy clearance sale tomorrow, Wednesday, December 1, at 1:00pm.

According to a statement from the mart, the sale will include “a complete clearance” of 75 spring-calving heifers and cows.

Carnew Mart is hosting the sale on behalf of Mr. Pierce Power.

The herd is described as fully milk recorded and all articificial insemination (AI)-bred using “top quality sires”.

A total of 15 heifers will be offered at the sale all due to calve in February to an AI Aberdeen Angus bull.

As well as the heifers, a total of 60 young cows will be offered at the sale.

The cows are all due to calve in February and March to an AI Friesian.

The AI sires used on the farm are as follows:

FR 2239;

Fr4438;

Fr2385;

Fr4021.

According to Carnew Mart, the herd is averaging 6,232L at 4.1% butterfat and 3.48% protein.

Continuing, the statement outlined: “This is a lovely herd of cows with power and size in abundance and a very good structure. The herd is fully vaccinated for Lepto, BVD, and IBR.”

All cows that will be offered at the sale are dried off since early November and are still out on grass.

Furthermore, the mart will also play host to a dairy sale on Thursday, December 16.

This sale will see a selection of freshly calved heifers and young cows as well as a special entry of 25 Friesian heifers calving in late January and early February.

Meanwhile, in other related dairy news, domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 662.5 million litres for October 2021.

This represents an increase of 2.4% over October 2020, according to the Central Statistics Office, which released its domestic milk statistics this morning.

However, the protein content decreased from 3.99 % in October 2020 to 3.96% in October 2021.

And for the same period, the fat content increased from 4.71% to 4.76%.

If we look back to October 2019, we see that the fat content was 4.74% with protein content at 3.94%.

During the period January to October 2021, domestic intake was estimated at 8,046.2 million litres, an increase of 6% when compared to the corresponding period for 2020.