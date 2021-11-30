COP26 showed that climate action is a complex global challenge. However, while there is much greater awareness among citizens, the commitment to the trade offs required for decarbonisation have not worked through mainstream politics across the globe.

As per the chart below, while COP26 very clearly was not about cows, it was about fossil fuels, particularly coal.

From the developing world’s perspective, it was also about finance being made available from the countries who were most responsible for global warming over the last 200 years through the twin drivers of fossil fuel usage and land degradation.

They want these countries to provide support for the countries most impacted by the climate crisis effects.

In overall terms, there are mixed views as to whether COP26 was a step forward / success or a fudge.

From the ‘glass half empty’ perspective, the final declaration about coal usage being “phased down” rather than “phased out” and the failure to get Russia and China to sign up, is being seen as an enormous fudge.

Yet the declarations already made around restrictions and bans on coal and other fossil fuel investment are significant.

COP26 and fossil fuels

Alongside the COP26 process, the real challenge of weaning economies off future fossil fuel usage, while trying to ensure that shortages don’t create significant inflation problems for economies trying to recover post Covid-19, was best exemplified by the statements from US president, Joe Biden.

He urged the oil ‘cartel’ Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Saudi Arabia, in particular, to increase oil production ASAP.

There have been similar challenges in relation to coal and gas throughout 2021 and they will continue.

In that context, it is very interesting and extremely enlightening to see, across global media, a core concern about the need for the climate issue to become less polarised and become more ingrained and socialised across societies.

It is argued that the current ‘holier than thou’ approach does the opposite.

Climate change is everyone’s problem

Finger pointing and ‘tribal woke-ism’ has contributed to a sense that climate challenges are noise for the ordinary citizen who only becomes engaged when they see forest fires in the summer, but have not yet embedded the notion that decarbonisation of the economy is everybody’s problem.

What does that mean for Ireland and Irish agriculture?

I would suggest that it means that the internal small island bias and mischaracterisation of Ireland’s agri-performance needs to become better informed, including by speaking to international consumers, and also must better reflect the complexity and trade offs involved in decarbonisation.

Because we export over 90% of our agricultural production, and because Irish food production methods are critical elements of international retail and food business supply chains, Irish agri-businesses and Irish farms are accelerating the processes already undertaken to reduce environmental impacts and improve carbon efficiencies.

While there is work to do, the reality for Irish dairy and meat companies throughout 2021 is that global demand for Ireland’s low carbon grass-based offering is increasing.

Minimising emissions and reducing environmental impacts are the new ‘route to market and will remain so for the foreseeable future.