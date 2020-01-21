Dairy 2020: Keeping up to speed in a ‘constantly evolving’ industry

The Agricultural Science Association (ASA) hosted a Dairy 2020 event in conjunction with Dairygold earlier today, Tuesday, January 21.

Held at the Dairygold Agribusiness Centre in Lombardstown, Mallow, Co. Cork, the event featured a range of speakers from across the dairy industry discussing pertinent issues for farmers and ASA members.

These issues included: the changing tide of dairy feeding; the science behind the impact of protected nitrogen (N) at farm level; and a panel discussion with all speakers moderated by George Ramsbottom, dairy specialist with Teagasc.

At the event, Colman Purcell, Dairygold Agribusiness mill nutritionist, discussed ‘The changing tide of dairy feeding advice for a new era –Energy, protein nutrition and nitrogen use efficiency’.

Meanwhile, Patrick Forristal of Teagasc talked about ‘Practical guidelines and the science of protected N impact at farm level’.

Finally, Kevin Coffey of Munster Bovine highlighted ‘Breeding, Milk Recording and Herd Health Triad for achieving MACC curve goals’.

Attendees were also given a guided tour of the newly constructed soils and silage laboratory in Lombardstown and the Dairygold Feed Mill.

Speaking about the event, ASA president and head of commercial for Dairygold Agribusiness, Dairygold, Seamus O’Mahony said:

The dairy industry is constantly evolving, and we always aim to ensure our members are fully briefed and up to speed with such changes by hosting events such as Dairy 2020.

“These events are an excellent opportunity for us to hear from industry experts on wide-ranging, relevant topics.”

Liam O’Flaherty, head of Dairygold Agribusiness, advised the audience: “We are constantly seeking ways to apply innovative and proven science to reduce our carbon footprint right across our supply chain.

“For example, today our agricultural science based advisory teams are advising farmers towards targeted nutrition and fertiliser plans from silage and soil samples processed through our in-house laboratory.”

Kevin Coffey, CEO of Munster Bovine, also commented, adding:

In climate change, a real focus on actions that are outcome rather than activity driven and beneficial to farmers are needed for adoption.

“AI and milk recording are two outcome readily available technologies that can be used on every farm today,” Coffey concluded.