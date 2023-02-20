The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that over 38,500 sheep and goat census forms have been returned by farmers.

A DAFM spokesperson told Agriland that of the 37,678 sheep returns received by last Wednesday (February 15), 15,370 were made online and 22,308 returns were sent by post.

Of the 869 goat returns received, the department said that 552 were returned online, with 317 made on paper.

In December, the department issued sheep and goat census forms to 48,000 farmers.

Similar to previous years, the department selected December 31 as the 2022 census date.

A deadline of January 31 applied for farmers opting to return their census forms by post, while an extended deadline of February 14 applied to online returns only.

According to the department, 38,547 sheep and goat census returns were made by farmers by February 15.

Donegal had the highest number of sheep returns at 6,370, followed by Mayo with 5,158 and Galway on 4,409.

Cork was the county with the highest number of goat returns with 111.

The following table provides a county-by-county breakdown of sheep and goat census returns made by February 15, 2023:

CountyGoat censusSheep census
Carlow10727
Cavan231,074
Clare35712
Cork1111,852
Donegal656,370
Dublin14208
Galway624,409
Kerry622,569
Kildare24722
Kilkenny16507
Laois16449
Leitrim411,230
Limerick21258
Longford20508
Louth14399
Mayo775,158
Meath261,076
Monaghan9620
Offaly11624
Roscommon361,895
Sligo391,711
Tipperary 35987
Waterford31395
Westmeath17802
Wexford301,115
Wicklow241,301
TOTAL86937,678
Number of sheep and goat census returns received by the February 15, 2023 Image: DAFM

Although the final date for sheep and goat census information to be submitted has now passed, the department is still advising keepers to return their census data as soon as possible.

The online census portal will remain open for a number of months and paper returns can continue to be posted to the address provided on the census forms.

“Completion and submission of the annual census is a legal requirement and a census return must be submitted even if there were no sheep present on the holding on census night,” a DAFM spokesperson said.

The submission of a completed census is an eligibility requirement for certain DAFM schemes with late returns possibly resulting in penalties or ineligibility for some schemes.

“Compliance with the requirement to submit an annual census will form part of animal identification inspections to be undertaken by DAFM in the coming months.

“Non-compliance with animal identification rules may result in the issuing of a fixed penalty notice (FPN), with the potential for court proceeding where this is not paid,” the DAFM spokesperson added.

