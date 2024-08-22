The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has now approved 16,583 applications made under first three tranches of the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

The latest figures, published by the department, show that 2,653 applications across the tranches are still “in progress”.

The TAMS scheme provide grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

TAMS

The data shows that 45% or 1,724 out of the 3,799 applications made under tranche 3 of the scheme have been approved by department officials.

1,821 applications are still being considered, 169 have been rejected and 85 were withdrawn by the applicant.

The Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS), which was the most popular measure in tranche 3 with 1,055 applications, has the highest number of approvals at 547.

The following table provides the latest update on tranche 3 applications for the 10 schemes contained in TAMS 3: TAMS 3 scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 1,000 32 32 436 500 Dairy Equipment Scheme 88 1 3 46 38 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 1,055 69 14 425 547 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 314 1 5 308 0 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 320 12 8 105 195 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 37 2 1 24 10 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 326 10 4 185 127 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 219 9 8 88 114 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 170 11 5 71 83 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 270 22 5 133 110 Total 3,799 169 85 1,821 1,724 TAMS 3 tranche 3 applications. Source: DAFM

The latest data shows that 139 applications remain outstanding for tranche 1 of TAMS 3.

7,220 out of the 8,203 applications have been approved under this tranche, 668 applications have been rejected and 176 withdrawn.

There are 693 applications still “in progress” for tranche 2, 572 have been rejected and 206 withdrawn.

The department has approved 7,639 of the total 9,110 applications made under this tranche.