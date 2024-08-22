The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has now approved 16,583 applications made under first three tranches of the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

The latest figures, published by the department, show that 2,653 applications across the tranches are still “in progress”.

The TAMS scheme provide grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

TAMS

The data shows that 45% or 1,724 out of the 3,799 applications made under tranche 3 of the scheme have been approved by department officials.

1,821 applications are still being considered, 169 have been rejected and 85 were withdrawn by the applicant.

The Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS), which was the most popular measure in tranche 3 with 1,055 applications, has the highest number of approvals at 547.

The following table provides the latest update on tranche 3 applications for the 10 schemes contained in TAMS 3:

TAMS 3 schemeApplicationsRejectedWithdrawnIn progressApproved
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme1,0003232436500
Dairy Equipment Scheme88134638
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme1,0556914425547
Low Emission Slurry Spreading314153080
Organic Capital Investment Scheme320128105195
Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme37212410
Solar Capital Investment Scheme326104185127
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme2199888114
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme1701157183
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme270225133110
Total3,799169851,8211,724
TAMS 3 tranche 3 applications. Source: DAFM

The latest data shows that 139 applications remain outstanding for tranche 1 of TAMS 3.

7,220 out of the 8,203 applications have been approved under this tranche, 668 applications have been rejected and 176 withdrawn.

There are 693 applications still “in progress” for tranche 2, 572 have been rejected and 206 withdrawn.

The department has approved 7,639 of the total 9,110 applications made under this tranche.

DAFM DAFM SCHEMES SCHEMES TAMS TAMS 3