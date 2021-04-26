Letters issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) in recent days relating to the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) contained an error – with affected farmers to be informed by SMS and further letters this week.

The letters issued to farmers contained details relating to their organic nitrogen reduction requirements under the BEAM scheme, which is a requirement for farmer participants in the measure.

Confirming the news to Agriland, a spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said:

“Recently issued BEAM letters contained an error. An SMS text message will issue to farmers this afternoon [Monday, April 26] with revised letters issuing later this week.

“The correct information is available for farmers on www.agfood.ie,” the spokesperson added.

Under an amendment made to the BEAM scheme earlier this year, back in February it was confirmed that there would be a new reference period of January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, but only for farmers who apply for it.

Those farmers currently on track to meet the 5% nitrogen reduction targets can use the original reference period ending June 30, however, it was noted at the time.

Farm organisations have previously outlined concerns around headaches for farmers in relation to calculating the nitrates figures under the scheme.