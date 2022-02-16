The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan has claimed that comments made by Minister of State, Pippa Hackett have “revealed the real Green agenda, which is to destroy farmer viability”.

Speaking in the Seanad, Hackett said: “With a levelling of EU direct payments in the form of convergence and other measures, it’s quite likely that we will see more part-time farmers into the future.”

The Green Party minister said that this change should be welcomed, encouraged and supported. She also questioned how productive or commercial farming is viewed and the environmental impact it is having.

The minister added that part-time farmers should be held in higher regard than they currently are, adding that most Irish farmers are part-time.

Cullinan reaction

The IFA president has said that the minister stating that farmers having to go part-time because of reduced payments should be welcomed is “an astonishing position”.

Tim Cullinan explained that many farmers are “forced to work off farm” to supplement their incomes when payments are reduced.

He said the comment would be shocking from anybody, never mind a minister in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

“The minister is correct that ‘part-time’ farmers should be supported. Many of these farmers are actually working more than 40 hours on their farms, but also have to work off farm in order to survive,” Cullinan outlined.

“The minister has now revealed the real Green agenda which is to destroy farmer viability,” he said.

Cullinan called on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to clarify if he shares Hackett’s views.

IFA Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden commented that direct payments make up a huge percentage of drystock farmers’ incomes.

“The minister’s statement today will confirm the suspicion of many farmers that Minister Hackett and the Green Party are running the show and are seeking to put livestock farmers, whether full-time or part-time, out of business,” Golden remarked.