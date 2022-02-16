Representatives of an arable steering group met recently with members of Stormont’s agriculture committee.

The meeting followed the recent publication of a report produced by the group, looking at the future of Northern Ireland‘s (NI’s) tillage industry.

Ian Duff, who is responsible for the compilation the final publication, explained that it is a report is from the perspective of those in the industry who have a long-term commitment to it.

There are a total of 12 recommendations within the report, he said.

“Our vision is to develop a sustainable crops sector. This fundamental imperative is embedded in all the recommendations,” he told Agriland.

“Sustainability relates to both environmental and economic viability. These two objectives are interlinked.

“The arable area in NI has been in constant decline over many years. Our overarching vision is for acres of grassland to be regularly taken out of forage production and used to grow arable crops by specialist growers.

“This swapping process will allow for a mixed-land-use approach to be taken where the future of growing arable crops in NI is concerned,” he said.

Duff went on to point out that, without this mixture of grass and cropping, NI will become a supreme monoculture, from a land-use point of view.

He added:

“This will have severe repercussions for our landscape and habitats.

Advertisement

“Arable and livestock farming can work together as part of an overall symbiotic, circular relationship.

“By taking this approach, all sectors will benefit in equal measure,” he said.

Another element of the report’s vision relates to the maximising of returns from the market.

“The arable sector is not looking for never-ending handouts,” said Duff.

“Public funds will be required to deliver both productivity and future resilience. There will also be a need for future investment in the environment.

“If this is done right, a win-win scenario can be achieved, benefiting productivity and the environment.

“Our recommendations have been developed to make best use of public funding.”

Commenting on the response, thus far, from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to the report, Duff admitted to a significant degree of disappointment on the part of the working group’s membership.

He said:

“Apart from the very welcome proposals, where horticulture is concerned, there has been little reference back with regard to the overall needs of the arable sector.

“However, we recognise that the report is a very high-level document and, as future detailed proposals are developed, the working groups will have the opportunity to liaise fully with DAERA.”