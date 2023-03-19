The value of agricultural produce exports stood at €742 million in January, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This is 16% more than the same month last year when the value of such exports was €620 million.

The data shows that exports of agricultural produce to Britain and Northern Ireland were worth €297 million in January, up from €258 million in January 2022.

The value of exports to the EU also increased from €228 million to €274 million over the time period.

Exports of agricultural produce to the US almost doubled in value from €25 million in January 2022 to €49 million in the first month of this year.

There was also an increase in the value of exports to the rest of the world to €122 million (€110 million in January 2022).

CSO

The value of food and live animal exports reached just over €1 billion in January, rising 17% from €858 million in the same month in 2022.

Imports of food and live animals increased in value from €738 million in January 2022 to €804 million to January 2023.

Commenting on the overall Goods Exports and Imports January 2023 report, Ciarán Counihan, statistician in the CSO International Trade in Goods Division said:

“In January 2023, Ireland’s unadjusted exports of goods decreased by more than €600 million to €15.5 billion compared with January 2022. When seasonally adjusted, exports of goods fell by more than €900 million when compared with December 2022.

“The unadjusted imports for January 2023 were valued at €11.2 billion, a growth of €1.8 billion on January 2022. Seasonally adjusted imports were €12.3 billion in January 2022,” he said.

“Imports from Britain grew by 33% to €2.4 billion in January 2023 compared with January 2022. The largest increase was in the imports of mineral fuels and lubricants.

“Exports to Britain fell by 5% to €1.3 billion in January 2023 compared with January 2022,” Counihan added.