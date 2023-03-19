As many dairy farmers are over a month into 2023 milk production, now may be a good time to look at changing the milking interval operated.

For most dairy farmers the morning milking marks the start of the working day and the evening milking marks the end.

However, this can vary greatly depending on what is happening on a specific day, or the time of year.

Milking interval

Many farmers like to operate a 12-hour interval between milking, but a number of studies have shown that there is no impact on production or milk quality when a 16:8 interval is operated.

A 16:8 interval represents starting times of 7:00a.m and 3:00p.m.

Starting evening milking at 3:00p.m or even 4:00p.m would likely mean that you are finished before you would usually even start evening milking.

This will then free up time to allow for other jobs to be completed on the farm, or for time spent outside of the farm.

Benefits

There are a number of benefits that early milking times can offer farmers, especially now that many dairy farms have staff working on their farm.

Labour on farms is difficult to attract and then retain and farms with an earlier finishing time is more attractive to potential employees.

On farms where it is just predominately family working on the farm, an earlier finish time can make it easier to attend events such as football or hurling training or other social activities.

During the summer months it also means that after evening milking you will have a number of hours with daylight to complete some jobs, such as slurry spreading or applying chemical fertiliser.

Routine

As the milk production season ramps up on farms it is important to check that your milking routine is still effective.

A good milking routine is important; dairy farmers are producing a food product so it is important that this product is collected in the most hygienic fashion possible.

Getting the milking routine right can also just make the milking process a lot easier and ensure that the milk you are sending to the co-op is of a high standard.