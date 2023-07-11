171 new tractors were licensed for the first time during June, according to the most recent data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This figure is down by 25% when compared to the previous month when 230 new tractors were registered.

It also marks a decrease of 8.5% on the June 2022 total of 187 units.

During the first half of this year, 1,438 new tractors were licensed for the first time, the CSO said.

The data also shows that 195 used/imported tractors were licensed for the first time in June, which is a slight increase on June 2022 when 193 units were registered.

Advertisement

However, this is back 28% on the May 2023 total of 272 used tractors being registered for the first time.

Between January and June of this year, 1,385 used tractors were licensed for the first time.

CSO

The CSO data shows that the number of new cars licensed in June 2023 increased by 1,810 vehicles (48%) compared with June 2022.

In the first half of 2023, 19% of all new cars licensed for the first time were electric (13,701), compared with 13% in the same period in 2022 (8,309).

Plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) new cars licensed in the first half of 2023 rose by 23% compared with same period in 2022.

Advertisement

27% of the new cars licensed in the first half of the year were PHEV or EV, compared with 22% diesel and 35% petrol.

The proportion of new diesel cars licensed is down from 27% in the same period in 2022 and from 48% in 2019.

The number of used/imported cars licensed in the first half of 2023 increased by 5% compared with the same period in 2022.

There were 8,258 used/imported diesel private cars licensed in the first half of 2023, compared with 8,667 in first half of 2022 – a fall of 5%.

The data also shows that Tesla was the most popular make of new private car licensed in June 2023 with 833 units, followed by Volkswagen (788), Toyota (647), Hyundai (348) and Skoda (345).

Together, these five makes represent more than half (53%) of all new private cars licensed in June 2023.