The Central Statistics Office (CSO) said that consumers paid 6c less for 2L of full fat milk in November 2023 when compared to the same month last year.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 3.9% between November 2022 and November 2023, down from an annual increase of 5.1% in the 12 months to October 2023.

This is the first month since September 2021 that the annual growth in the CPI has been below 5%.

The areas with the largest increases in the 12 months to November 2023 were recreation and culture (+7.7%), restaurants and hotels (+7%) and food and non-alcoholic Beverages (+6.7%).

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, the CPI rose by 5.6% in the 12 months to November 2023.

The CSO data shows that the national average price for a large (800g) white sliced pan was down 2c in the year to November 2023, while the same size brown sliced pan was up 3c in the year.

The average price of Irish cheddar rose by 21c/kg and butter dropped 3c/lb.

The average price for 2.5kg of potatoes was up 30 cents, while consumers paid 16c more for 500g of spaghetti.

Meat prices in November 2023 were up by 4.3% when compared with the same month the previous year.

Beef prices rose by 3.8%, pork increased by 5.5%, lamb was up 1% and poultry jumped by 3.7%.

Consumers paid 11% more for vegetables, while fruit prices jumped by almost 6% in a year.

There was also a spike in the average price of coffee and tea which increased by 8.3% and 6.6% respectively.

The national average price of a take-home 50cl can of lager at €2.33 was up 16c on average from November 2022, while a take-home 50cl can of cider at €2.60 was up 13c.

In November 2023, the national average price of a pint of stout in licensed premises was €5.64, up 48c in the year, while a pint of lager was €6.07, up 50c compared with November 2022.