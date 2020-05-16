CROPS WATCH: Feeding winter barley to avoid disease

Nutrition and stress control have a role to play in the prevention of ramularia and as chlorothalonil goes off the shelves this Tuesday, May 19, ramularia control will become more challenging in winter barley crops.

While chlorothalonil is in the toolbox for the majority of this season’s final fungicide applications on winter barley, Rob Beattie talks about its prevention in this installment of Crops Watch in association with TerraChem.

The most important point to note is that ramularia is seed borne and is found deep within the seed and therefore seed treatments do not play a major role in its control.

Ramularia is triggered by environmental stresses so avoiding plant stress is key in a ramularia prevention strategy.

In the short video (below), Rob talks about avoiding those stresses.

The final fungicide will consist of a triazole, a strobilurin and chlorothalonil. Along with the final fungicide Rob plans to apply Uplift and Alltech’s Liquiplex Mg.

The magnesium in the LIQUI-PLEX Mg will support chlorophyll and help to keep the leaf area green, while Uplift will help to improve nitrogen assimilation within the plant.

The amino acids in both products will also reduce stress.

Uplift – 3L/ha;

LIQUI-PLEX Mg – 1L/ha;

Provence – 0.4L/ha;

Amistar – 0.5L/ha;

Bravo – 1L/ha. Final fungicide on winter barley:

The same approach of stress reduction through plant nutrition is being used in spring barley crops, which will not have chlorothalonil available at the T2 timing.