Creed pays tribute to Chinese ambassador ahead of trade mission

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed met with the Chinese Ambassador to Ireland, Yue Xiaoyong, today, Wednesday, April 3, ahead of his trade mission to China in May.

The minister took the opportunity to pay tribute to Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong before he completes his mission to Ireland this month.

Commenting on the meeting Minister Creed said: “I took the opportunity to thank Ambassador Yue for his hard work and friendship during his tenure here in Ireland.

“The ambassador’s assistance in building the relationship between Ireland and China has been vital, particularly from an agri-food perspective.

Ambassador Yue has been a key support in Ireland achieving beef access to China over the past year.

The minister continued: “Next month I return to China for a third time as Agriculture Minister with another significant agri-food trade delegation.

“I discussed details of the visit with the ambassador which will include an attendance at the SIAL Trade Show in Shanghai.

I also sought an update on outstanding approvals for a number of Irish beef plants for export to China as well as the department’s application for sheep meat access.

Following Minister Creed’s trade mission to China in May, a further four missions are on the cards.