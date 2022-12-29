Two Co. Carlow brothers have been remanded in custody after appearing in court last evening (Wednesday, December 28) in relation to a series of incidents in Co. Kilkenny on Christmas day (December 25), including the unauthorised taking of a tractor from farmland.

The two men appeared before Judge John Cheatle at a special sitting of Gorey District Court yesterday.

The judge heard that the brothers, Colin Murphy and Glen Murphy, both with an address of Kyleshal, Raheendoran, Carlow, were involved in a series of incidents on Christmas night.

Kilkenny incident

Colin Murphy and Glen Murphy were charged with assaulting William Delaney causing him harm contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act, 1997, on December 25 last at Ballygurteen, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny.

They were further charged with assaulting Martin Doyle on the same date, at Ballygurteen, causing him harm. They were also charged with using mechanically propelled vehicle at Clogrennane, Co. Carlow, on December 22 last, without consent of the owner.

The two brothers were also charged with causing damage to motor vehicle back window, side window, and wing mirror belonging to Fiona Donnelly, on December 25 at Ballygarten and with damaging two telecommunication poles to value of €1,000 belonging to EIR on the same date, at the same place, while driving tractor.

They were also charged with destroying a motor vehicle by fire during the course of the incidents.

Assault

The court heard that during the course of an assault on William Delaney, Glen Murphy was further charged with producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury, a glass vodka bottle, on December 25, at Ballygarten.

Sgt. Matthew Bhylan and Garda Timothy Tyghe gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

Sgt. Bhylan said that the two accused got out of the tractor, approached a car being driven by Fiona Donnelly who was trying to reverse from the scene.

The sergeant said that Glen Murphy opened the door of the car while Colin Murphy got into the car and got out again. Sgt. added that the tractor had been taken locally on the evening.

The court was told that Fiona Donnelly contacted William Delaney, who on arrival at the scene, was confronted by both men and struck with a bottle of vodka on the head.

As a result he received seven stitches, while it is also alleged that Martin Doyle was badly beaten by both men, having been found on the road in a pool of blood.

Sgt. Bhylan said that Martin Doyle was removed to St. Luke’s Hospital where he is currently in an induced coma, adding, that there could be more serious charges brought in relation to this.

He also said that a firearm was discharged during the struggle, with an empty cartridge later found.

Ross Pratt O’Brien, barrister for both accused, applied for bail. The court also granted free legal aid.

Sgt. Bhylan objected to bail given the proximity of the address of both accused to the injured parties, while the accused also had previous convictions.

He told the judge that Colin Murphy had 36 previous convictions that included assault, burglary, trespass and road traffic offences. The sergeant also said that he had serious concern about bail, adding, that Colin Murphy had five previous convictions while on bail.

Sgt. Bhylan said that Colin Murphy is also charged with the theft of a car in Carlow three days before the remaining offences.

Regarding Glen Murphy he had made admissions in relation to the tractor incidents which was driven around and crashed, according to Sgt. Bhylan.

He also said that Glen Murphy had previous convictions – a total of 11 previous convictions while on bail.

Judge Cheatle remanded both accused to Cloverhill Prison to appear again before Kilkenny District Court on January 3, 2023.