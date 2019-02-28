Councillor fury following rural dumping…beside warning sign

A county councillor has called for illegal dumping fines to be doubled following a recent dumping offence – taking place right beside a sign warning of fines for such crimes.

Cllr Brendan Cronin, an independent member of Kerry County Council, took to local radio station Radio Kerry to express his frustration and disgust at the crime.

The councillor revealed that, while out canvassing, he stumbled upon what he believes is contents of a house renovation in a remote rural area.

As noted by the radio station, the rubbish found included: windows; tiles; bathroom fittings; and a treadmill – which were dumped beside a Kerry County Council sign warning of a €3,000 fine for illegal dumping.

Speaking to Radio Kerry, the councillor said: “The vast bulk of this material can be taken in in any of the council’s recycling centres without question; or even the private operators have facilities to deal with this.

“It’s shocking. And what makes it more galling, as you see yourself, is we’re standing right alongside the council’s warning sign.

“It’s blatant for the environment – but it’s also blatant disregard for the rules and regulations that are set up.”