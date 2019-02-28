Specialist Nutrition launches new competition for farmers

Feed supplier Specialist Nutrition is launching a new initiative entitled ‘The Unlock Challenge’, that will feature a competition for farmers.

Specialist Nutrition will give eight farmers the chance to win a trip to the AgriScot agricultural show in Scotland, along with monthly farming-related prizes.

The Unlock Challenge is aimed towards encouraging farmers to examine their farms to see what changes can be made to “unlock their potential”.

Farmers who are interested in visiting the AgriScot show can enter the competition by clicking here.

Specialist Nutrition says that farmers will have the opportunity to learn something new if they manage to win the trip.

Each challenge will be shared through Specialist Nutrition’s social media channels, or alternatively, farmers can sign up to the company’s mailing and SMS list, which can be done here.

“We constantly seek out innovative, alternative solutions for our customers in order to help them unlock their farm potential,” said Jim Buckley, managing director of Specialist Nutrition.

We believe that no single nutritional blueprint can be applied to enable a farm to reach its true potential – a farm-by-farm approach is required.

He added: “We’ve launched this campaign with the aim of inspiring farmers to perhaps look at their own enterprise to see where they can meet their challenges and opportunities with a fresh approach.”