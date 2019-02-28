Creed urges livestock-export sector to consider ‘united’ representation
Representatives from Ireland’s livestock-export sector met with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, this morning (Thursday, February 28).
During the meeting, Minister Creed reiterated the Government’s commitment to maintaining and developing live exports from Ireland.
According to a statement from the minister: “A broad ranging discussion focused on a number of areas of concern to the industry”.
Commenting on the meeting, a spokesperson for the minister said: “This was an important and timely dialogue with a key pillar of our livestock sector.”
At the meeting, the minister pressed upon exporters the need to consider collective representation in order to improve the sectors interaction with key stakeholders; from regulators to commercial transporters.
Minister Creed briefed the meeting on his department’s efforts in terms of developing markets in Libya, Algeria, Egypt and elsewhere.
Minister Creed will travel to Turkey next Wednesday (March 6) with senior department officials, to discuss the re-establishment and future development of Irish cattle exports, with the Turkish government.