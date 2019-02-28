Creed urges livestock-export sector to consider ‘united’ representation

Representatives from Ireland’s livestock-export sector met with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, this morning (Thursday, February 28).

During the meeting, Minister Creed reiterated the Government’s commitment to maintaining and developing live exports from Ireland.

The minister also highlighted the importance of adherence to the highest standards in animal welfare for the transportation of livestock.

According to a statement from the minister: “A broad ranging discussion focused on a number of areas of concern to the industry”.

Commenting on the meeting, a spokesperson for the minister said: “This was an important and timely dialogue with a key pillar of our livestock sector.”

At the meeting, the minister pressed upon exporters the need to consider collective representation in order to improve the sectors interaction with key stakeholders; from regulators to commercial transporters.

Minister Creed briefed the meeting on his department’s efforts in terms of developing markets in Libya, Algeria, Egypt and elsewhere.

He gave a commitment to make every effort to cooperate with exporters in maximizing opportunities for calf exports in the season ahead.