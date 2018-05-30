Could you be the 2018 FBD Young Farmer of the Year?

The winner of the 2018 FBD Young Farmer of the Year will receive a travel bursary and the opportunity to experience farm practices abroad, while also developing their skills. As in previous years, all county winners will also receive an award.

The closing date for entries is Thursday, May 31, 2018, with the semi-finals taking place on June 18, 2018. The final will take place on Tuesday, September 11, in the FBD Castleknock Hotel.

On the night, a winner will be announced for each category. To nominate a young farmer for one of the categories or to enter yourself, just click here

In addition, 2018 marks the 20th Anniversary of the FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards. As part of the celebrations to mark this occasion, Macra and FBD are hosting a series of walks on the farms of past winners.

The second walk will be on the farm of the 2014 FBD Young Farmer of the Year county finalist and Beef Category Winner – Eamonn Burke – on Thursday, June 7, at 7.30pm, in Claregalway, Co. Galway.

To sign up for tickets, just click here

Speaking about the FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards, Macra na Feirme national president James Healy said: “This is the 20th year of the FBD Young Farmer of the Year competition.

“The longevity and growth in importance of this competition is thanks to the great support of our sponsor FBD, our partner – the IFA – and the calibre of entrants who make this competition such a prestigious event.

This is a great competition and it gives young farmers from all backgrounds an opportunity to showcase the skills and knowledge they have acquired during their career to date,” he added.

“I encourage all young farmers to enter. It is a fantastic experience enabling you to share experiences and to make lifelong friendships along the way.”

Fiona Muldoon – Chief Executive of FBD Insurance plc – said: “FBD Insurance plc is pleased to again sponsor the 2018 FBD Young Farmer of the Year awards and is proud to be associated with Macra na Feirme.

“As Ireland’s only truly Irish farm insurer, we are committed to supporting each generation of Irish farmers through research grants, education sponsorships, farm safety campaigns and prestigious competitions such as this one, that strive for excellence in modern farming.

“I expect we will have another keenly contested competition this year and a winner who represents all that is best about modern Irish farming,” she explained.

Encouraging all young farmers to participate, IFA President Joe Healy said: “We have an abundance of talented young farmers in this country, in every sector.

“Macra has a long tradition of identifying and developing future leaders in the farming community, including through this competition.

“This is your chance to put yourself forward, expand your knowledge and be recognised for your hard work and ambition. Don’t be afraid to back yourself,” he added.

Who Can Enter?

To enter, farmers must be:

Under 35 years of age on January 1, 2018 and a member of Macra na Feirme or the IFA;

Involved in the running of the farm on which they currently work for a least three years, either full-time or part-time.

(Note: All 2017 county winners and all past ‘FBD Young Farmer of the Year’ winners are ineligible to enter – all other entrants from last year and previous years may enter the competition.)