Cork-based seed supplier, John Howard of Sunnyside Farm has come up with a new pre-mixed seed mixture for the Winter Bird Food option of the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

He has a four-way pre-mixed seed composition made up of the exact ratios of the department’s recommended varieties.

Three varieties are the normal recommendations for this scheme, but because John has seen at first-hand the different soils and conditions across the country, experience has taught him that with a fourth variety, there is a far better chance of the plot establishing.

Triticale is used as the cereal in this and indeed all of John’s game crop mixes, as it is well proven at this stage to stand all winter without lodging and therefore does not attract rats like oats or other cereals would.

The other important advantage of triticale, is that the cereal is enclosed in a good layer of chaff and the crows find it difficult to dislodge the seed from the cereal head, so they generally don’t bother with these plots until well after Christmas.

The phacelia in this mix is a magnet for attracting bees all summer long, as well as bringing in a huge array of other insect life. The mustard also draws bees, along with white butterflies in droves.

The butterflies will in turn then produce caterpillars, which are great for feeding bluetits and other small birds at nesting time.

Pre-mixed seed mixture

The fodder radish is also beneficial to wildlife and insects, as well as having the added advantage of being deep rooted.

It aerates the soil by breaking through layers of compaction. It is also used for increasing organic matter in plots. It will stand throughout the winter also and therefore also helps in giving good cover to the plot.

The sowing rate is 54kg/ha and the mixture comprises 45kg of triticale, 4kg of mustard, 3kg of fodder raddish, and 2kg of phacelia. It is sold bags of 18kg, so three bags/ha.

The cost is €45/bag, €135/ha, which is cheaper than the previous Wild Bird Cover crop, so another plus for the farmer, as well as their increased payment to €1,000 from the previous €900.

These bags come ready mixed and can be direct drilled or broadcast. If broadcast, the seed must be covered by a light harrowing or rotavating to ensure as much of the triticale is hidden from the crows.

The crows are the problem immediately after sowing, as they will take the cereal seed if it is not covered and they absolutely need to be kept off the plot for 10 days or so.

Rolling also helps if the weather is dry. Some farmers have had good success at keeping the crows off the plot by spreading slurry immediately after sowing.

John will again be travelling the country during the month of April and early May offering a free delivery service at locations en-route advertised on Facebook and on the website that he uses to sell these crops.

Game crops

John sells game crops such as the hugely popular John’s Delight all over the country, but this year, this beautiful wildlife attracting cover crop containing triticale, linseed, gold of pleasure (golden linseed type), mustard, crimson clover, phacelia, field poppies and cornflower will not be eligible because of the changes to the scheme.

Even though this particular mix is not qualifying for ACRES, John has many of his customer, including gun clubs that are still demanding and going to sow an acre for wildlife and to enhance their holdings.

The cost is €80.00/23kg bag, which will sow one acre.

Stockists for the ACRES Winter Bird Food

McDonnell Bros, Coolagown, Castletownroche and Saleen.

Creamery Farm Supplies, Croom, Co. Limerick.

O Sullivan’s Beaufort Bridge, Killarney, Co. Kerry.

Pat Tierney Supplies, Kilkishen, Co. Clare;

P. Coffey and Sons, Lecarrow, Co. Roscommon.

For more details contact John at Sunnyside, Rathcormac. 025 36253.

E-mail: [email protected].

Sunnyside wildflower meadow meadows are attractive to everyone and loved by wildlife.

Wildflowers grow best on poor dry soil and should not be mixed with grass, because the native grass in the plot will come itself anyway and too much will smother the flowers.

The Sunnyside Wildflower Meadow is especially attractive to bees, insects and butterflies.

It contains some game crop seeds to give extra colour and added feeding value for finches.

The wildflower meadow mix should be sown into a clean patch of ground that is clear of perennial weeds such as nettles, thistles and docks. This is vital before you begin.

Paradise headland

This year, John is concentrating on a new mixture for both headlands and field strips. Modelled on a similar mixture designed by the game and Wildlife Conservation Trust in the UK for the Grey Partridge, this is designed to last up to 10 years with no management for the first two years and only a little from the third year onwards.

“This is something that I am always being asked for and have been researching for a few years now,” John said.

For bees, John has phacelia and borage, which are absolute magnets for attracting both honey bees and bumble bees.

These plots will be humming with the sound of bees six to seven weeks after sowing and both crops will regerminate again next year with a very light cultivation in the spring although the Borage may not need this as it does tend to come back year after year.

Sunflowers brighten any space and are increasing in popularity according to John, who has plenty in stock.

Full details of all these and a short video presentation of the New Paradise Headland on the website and on Facebook.