The Irish government has been urged to commit to a target contained in the proposed COP15 global biodiversity framework to “protect 30% of land by 2030“.

The Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT) said Ireland negotiates as part of the European Union (EU) delegation -which has already committed to the 30% target.

The proposed framework contains a target to protect 30% of land and oceans by 2030 “especially those areas that are most valuable for biodiversity and ecosystem services”.

But Ireland has specifically only signed up to a “high ambition coalition” led by France and the Costa Rica.

According to the IWT Ireland has yet to sign up to the land based target – the 30% sea target is already outlined in the Programme for Government.

Commenting on the Irish government’s current position the IWT said in a statement: “This is not high ambition in practice”.

A spokesperson for the IWT added:

“Committing to protecting 30% of land as well as sea could be an enormously popular goal at an all-island level.

“While we understand that there is nervousness among landowners about new ‘land designations’ this can be countered by the government leading by example i.e. using public land for new nature reserves, as well as by creating incentives for private landowners and community groups to be chief managers of such areas”.

The charitable conservation body has cited Abbeyleix Bog in Co. Laois as a good example of what can be achieved by community led groups.

IWT believes “protected areas are essential tools for reaching our climate and biodiversity goals” but it has stressed that these must also “work for people”.

The Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform delivered a ministerial statement on behalf of the Irish government at COP15 in Montreal yesterday (Thursday, December 15). Minister Malcolm Noonan delivering a ministerial statement to COP15. Source @noonan_malcolm



Minister Malcolm Noonan told delegates at the conference that Ireland is committed to supporting negotiations for “an ambitious global biodiversity framework that will halt and reverse biodiversity”.

Meanwhile the EU and a number of member states announced in Montreal that they plan to “significantly increase finance for biodiversity from all sources”.

In a joint donors’ statement on international finance for biodiversity they said they would increase financing available and also called on other governments to “mobilise more domestic resources for nature”.

The EU will double its international biodiversity financing to €7 billion up to 2027.

Virginijus Sinkevičius, commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries said:

“Our planet needs solid financial investments that match our ambition. This is the only way to reach a successful deal for nature. Here at COP15 in Montreal, I am working with partners from around the globe to secure both.

“Together with several EU Member States and other donors we decided to increase our financial support to combat the nature crisis. A big step forward as negotiations are advancing in the right direction.”