Cooley Sheep Breeders’ are set to host their inaugural sale of ewes with lambs at foot this weekend.

The sale, which is taking place in Carnaross Mart but is being run by the group is set to see up to 250 ewes with lambs at foot on offer.

The sale is due to kick off at 2:00p.m this Saturday, May 21.

Conor McCann of the Cooley Sheep Breeders’ Group said that the ewes on offer will consist mainly of single and twin lambs at foot.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, Conor said: “All the ewes and lambs on offer this Saturday are bred from farmers from the Cooley peninsula only.

“The ewes and lambs on offer this weekend come from farms that have had stock at our annual breeding sale in September so anyone who has bought sheep at the breeding sales will know what quality of sheep to expect this Saturday.

“There will be something for every man, woman and their neighbour, with a mix of quality lowland and hill sheep, both young and older ewes on offer.

“As far as I know it’s the first sale of its kind and we just wanted to do something different and expand on from our annual breeding sale we have in the autumn.

“We are looking at putting on more sales during the year in the future and this Saturday, the sale of ewe and sales is the start of that growing phase of the group.

“We look forward to seeing familiar and new faces this weekend and hope it’s the first of many sales in years to come.”