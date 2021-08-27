Continental has added two additional sizes to the VF CombineMaster agricultural tyre portfolio.

Following the successful uptake of the first three sizes since the launch in 2020, the 620/70R26 and 750/65R26 sizes have been added to complement the range.

“The new tyre sizes are designed for the steering axles of harvesters and for all positions on loader wheels,” said Continental’s agricultural tyre specialist, Richard Hutchins.

“The HexaBead technology helps the tyre to grip the rim at lower pressures which can help to reduce soil compaction.

“Combine harvesters have to withstand both cyclical loads in the field and high speeds on the road.

“Even outside the harvesting season, agricultural machinery is needed off the field, for example, to clear snow in the winter,” he added.

“On muddy ground, the VF CombineMaster offers great traction when loading and can be used with 40% less tyre pressure for the same load as a standard tyre, which helps to reduce soil compaction or can carry 40% higher load at the recommended pressure.”

More core strength with Continental

Continental has said that the VF CombineMaster offers high core strength due to HexaBead core technology.

The hexagonal bead core allows the carcass material to wrap around the bead in a more effective way, which improves power transmission.

“The HexaBead core design also maximises the load capacity of the carcass. The technology was developed specifically for combine front tyres and loaders and ensures high torque transfer from the rim to the tyre.

Continental claims that VF tyres not only enable farmers to save time and fuel, but also help to reduce soil compaction.

VF technology allows the tyre to be used at lower air pressure.

This means that the tyre can be driven without pressure adjustment to the weight of the load and the ground without degradation.

As a result, the company claims VF tyres deliver a constant load capacity even at high speeds and, compared to standard tyres, allow a reduction in tyre pressure while maintaining the same performance.

