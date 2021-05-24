Compass Group Ireland has announced its commitment to reach ‘net zero’ greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its own operations and its value chain by 2030.

This is the food service industry’s first commitment to a climate net zero economy, with the company announcing changes to ensure that sustainability is a core business objective across all services.

They include the launch of an investment fund of €1 million for the UK and Irish business to support the development of carbon reduction and sustainable food production initiatives.

A reduction in carbon emissions of at least 55% by 2025, and at least 65% across its operations and value chain by 2030, from a 2019 baseline, will also be achieved.

Compass Ireland influence

As well as driving significant reductions in its own operations, Compass Ireland says it will use its size and reach to influence clients, employees and suppliers to reduce GHG emissions and help create a more sustainable food system.

All new and existing clients will also be offered carbon neutral and carbon reduction opportunities.

Deirdre O’Neill, managing director designate at Compass Group Ireland said:

“We believe it is our responsibility to contribute to a future of sustainable food production and regenerative agricultural practices, so this commitment to climate ‘net zero’ is an important milestone that we will make it our business to achieve.

“By 2030 we will have a 40% switch towards plant-based proteins, with an interim target of at least 25% by 2025. Moreover, 70% of our top five food categories, including dairy and cheese; fruit and vegetables; pork; beef; and chicken, will be sourced from regenerative agriculture by 2030.”

Currently, 70% of the food that Compass Ireland sources for the Irish market is produced in Ireland, and the food services business works with 180 Irish food producers, spending €35 million a year on Irish food.

Key interventions

Recognising the impact of its supply chain and role in influencing positive change across the food system, the company will make key interventions to increase the adoption of regenerative agricultural principles and practices across all key product categories, and to increase share of locally sourced foods.

Compass Ireland says it will also rework its supplier auditing process to include key environmental performance criteria, including energy and resources efficiency, renewable energy, waste management and green logistics.

The business is already working to remove all single-use plastic cutlery, expanded polystyrene (EPS) and unnecessary single-use plastic plates and bowls before July 2021.

All fleet cars will be 100% plug-in electric by May 2024.

In 2025, Compass Ireland will start compensating some of its carbon emissions with high quality carbon removal projects, such as afforestation in rural and urban landscapes, and peatland rehabilitation.

The company is already engaged with the Science Based Targets Network on developing science-based targets for all aspects of nature including biodiversity, freshwater, land and ocean.

Compass Ireland provides food and support services across five market sectors and operates in more than 40 countries worldwide.