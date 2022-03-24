Committees on Agriculture and Climate Action are to discuss technologies and opportunities to reduce emissions in the agricultural sector this morning (Thursday, March 24).

The Committees on Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and Environment and Climate Action will hold a joint meeting in effort to lower emissions caused by agriculture.

Cathaoirleach of the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Deputy Jackie Cahill welcomed the meeting to discuss emissions in the sector:

“We welcome this opportunity to meet with our colleagues on the Joint Committee on Environment and Climate Action to discuss this important issue.

“We need to embrace all modern advances in technology in our battle to reduce emissions.”

Representatives from Moonsyst, livestock comfort company Easyfix, and Paul R Price, research assistant at Dublin City University (DCU) will participate in the meeting.

Moonsyst collects real-time information from inside cattle, enabling farmers to detect heats and monitor health conditions using artificial intelligence.

Cathaoirleach of the Joint Committee on Environment and Climate Action, Deputy Brian Leddin commented that Irish agriculture is in transition to move to a less carbon-intense system.

He added that this will require diversification, while also providing opportunities:

“With innovation, Ireland can continue to have a thriving agriculture sector, one that has a lower impact on our environment.

“We are looking forward to exploring these opportunities in conjunction with the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine in this first collaboration between our two committees,” Deputy Leddin said.