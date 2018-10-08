Collision between tractor and ambulance forces road closure

A recent collision involving a tractor and an ambulance meant that a stretch of road had to be closed for a time.

The collision reportedly occurred on Thursday, October 4, at approximately 2:00pm.

According to local radio station KCLR FM, the ambulance was on its way to a call when the accident occurred on the road between Castlecomer and Athy in Co. Kilkenny.

The collision took place as the ambulance – which reportedly had its blue lights flashing – attempted to overtake the tractor, the local radio station reported.

It is understood that no one was injured as a result of the accident, but the road was closed for a short time.

Advertisement

Tractor and trailer seized by Gardai

Members of An Garda Siochana recently seized a tractor and trailer in Co. Tipperary.

Having initially stopped the vehicle for transporting an unsecured load with no lighting on the rear of the trailer in the dark, Gardai then discovered that the driver of the tractor was a juvenile who did not hold the correct licence and was not insured to drive the vehicle.

Posting the above image on social media, the An Garda Siochana Twitter page stated: “Cahir Roads Policing: Gardai stopped this tractor and trailer carrying an unsecured load with no lighting at the rear and driving on a poorly-lit road.