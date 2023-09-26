The Co. Kildare cooked-meats producer, O’Brien Fine Foods, has won a new €60 million contract with the supermarket group, Lidl.

The new contract will see the family run business, based in Timahoe, supply its products to Lidl stores across the island, Great Britain and further afield in Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Romania and Slovenia.

According to John O’Brien, managing director, O’Brien Fine Foods, the company has supplied Lidl with 100% Irish, Bord Bia Quality Assured sliced ham and beef products since 2011.

It also developed Lidl’s Glensallagh and Deluxe range which includes a range of ham, turkey breast and chicken slices.

O’Brien said its “partnership” with the supermarket group has helped the family business “thrive immensely”.

“It has enabled us to invest in our business and grow our team substantially.

“Lidl has given us the opportunity to enter new international markets for the first time and bring our quality Irish products to customers across Europe,” he added.

The company has grown its workforce from 250 to 600 employees in recent years.

John O’Brien and Claire Mulrennan. Source: Lidl

O’Brien Fine Foods is one of more than 400 Irish companies that supply to Lidl.

According to the supermarket group it sourced more than than €1 billion worth of goods from the Irish agri-food industry in 2002 and of that, €318 million was exported internationally to its network of stores.

Claire Mulrennan, senior buyer for Lidl Ireland, said the supermarket group is committed to offering its customers “locally sourced products at the best value in the market”.

She added: “Our Glensallagh and Deluxe range developed by O’Brien Food Foods brings high-quality sliced ham, beef and poultry products to homes across Ireland without compromise on taste or price.

“We are proud to be part of O’Brien Fine Foods growth journey, placing their premium products in Lidl stores not just in Ireland and Northern Ireland but in stores across the globe.“