Child killed in farm accident

A child has been killed in a farm accident in Co. Wexford, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

Gardaí are investigating an incident in a farmyard at Carrigabruise, Carlerys Bridge, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford at approximately 4:30pm this afternoon, Wednesday April 10, a Garda spokesperson confirmed to AgriLand.

A 3-year-old boy received serious injuries when he was hit by what is described as a low loader, according to the representative.

The child was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigations are ongoing, the spokesperson added.

