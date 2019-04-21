‘Charming’ Kilcullen cottage on 20.5ac in executor sale

What Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge, has hailed as a ‘charming’ cottage on 20.5ac at Whitehall, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, will go to auction in an executor sale.

“This is a superb property, located on the edge of Kilcullen within 1.5km of the M9 [exit 2]; 13km from Naas; 7km from Newbridge; and 3km from The Curragh,” said selling agent Clive Kavanagh.

“The property has frontage on the R418 [circa 250m] towards Athy and also the local road towards the village of Cut-Bush [L6078] of circa 40m. The cottage extends to circa 66m², providing two bedrooms; a kitchen; sitting room; and bathroom,” he said.

Renovated or replaced

“The entire dwelling could be renovated and/or extended or an application for a replacement dwelling could be made to Kildare County Council.

“Outside there are a number of old stores and a double garage. The land is all in grass in about five divisions, all with natural boundaries and hedgerows.

“There are panoramic views from the elevated setting with views of old Kilcullen and further east towards the Wicklow mountains.

It is in a very good area. It will likely appeal to a hobby farmer or someone perhaps in the bloodstock business. The presence of the cottage will be a benefit for someone looking to replace same.

“The land is all good quality and elevated, with superb views,” said Clive. “We envisage good demand for the package at the auction. Not a huge amount of land has been sold in the area recently.”

Local amenities, Clive said, include: hunting; racing; golf; rugby; GAA; boating; fishing; kayaking; and shopping, with The Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge and Kildare Village in Kildare.

The property is to be auctioned on Tuesday, May 21, at 3:00pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge. Jordan is quoting €350,000 for the entire property. Viewing is with the sole selling agents only.