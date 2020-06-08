Changeable conditions expected…with varying levels of rainfall

Cool and changeable conditions are expected through the coming week but the weather will turn milder towards the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Conditions will be bright with sunny spells in eastern and southern parts this morning. It will be cloudier elsewhere but things should brighten up through the day with good spells of sunshine for most areas.

A generally dry day is in store but a few showers may develop in the north-east, according to the national meteorological office.

Highest temperatures will reach 15° to 19° though conditions will be a little cooler in northern and northwestern coastal areas.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells at first, though cloud will thicken from the Atlantic later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 4° to 8° are on the cards in light variable breezes.

Field conditions

With just a little more precipitation over recent days, weekly rainfall averages remain well below what would be expected for this time of year. Generally rainfall averages were between 4% in the south and 62% of the normal in the north-west. It was driest in the south where both Cork Airport and Roches Point recorded less than 1mm over the past week.

Today and much of tomorrow look to remain mostly dry; however, rain is expected to arrive tomorrow evening and remain unsettled through the rest of the week bring some further rainfall – especially to the east and south-east where above-average rainfall is forecast.

However, the rest of the country is forecast to receive just between 22% in the south-west to 60% of average rainfall in the north.

Spraying opportunities look good today and tomorrow, but Wednesday currently looks inadvisable with limited chances through the rest of the week.

Regarding field conditions, soil moisture deficits generally range between 45mm and 80mm with significant restrictions in growth.

While there is rainfall in the forecast for the week ahead the numbers currently look inefficient to do anything but stall the deficit, Met Éireann warns.

There is, however, some uncertainty about the extent of the rainfall on Wednesday night and towards the end of the week where showery rain may provide some slight temporary relief locally, the meteorological office says.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be dry at first, but will become increasingly cloudy through the afternoon. Patchy rain and drizzle affecting western and northern areas in the morning will turn persistent at times through the afternoon.

The rain will slowly push eastwards by the evening but will tend to break up, with parts of the east and south holding dry for the day. Highest temperatures of 12° to 17° are expected in light westerly breezes.

Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain at times and overnight lows of 9° to 11° Celsius in many areas. However, temperatures could drop to 7° or 8° in northern counties towards morning as skies clear and a north-west breeze sets in.

Outlook

Wednesday will be rather cloudy and cool with north-west to northerly breezes. Some patchy rain is expected in places on Wednesday morning but it should brighten up with some sunny breaks developing.

However, Met Éireann warns that there will be heavy and possibly thundery showers also especially in northern and eastern counties later in the day. Afternoon highs of 13° to 17° are expected.

Thursday will be breezy with fresh and gusty north-east winds. There will be further showers in eastern and southern areas but good dry bright periods also and some sunny spells in places.

Afternoon temperatures will range from 15° to 18°, Met Éireann concludes.