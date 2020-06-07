Calf registrations exceed 1.9 million head mark

Total calf registrations are up over 53,000 head compared to this time last year, according to figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

Taking a closer look at the figures, we can see that 10,233 dairy calves were registered during the week ending June 5, 2020 – a decrease of 4,502 head on the corresponding week in 2019.

1,337,279 dairy calves have been registered so far this year – an increase of over 45,268 head when compared to the same period in 2019.

Looking at suckler calf registrations in more detail, during the week ending June 5, 2020, some 14,627 beef calves were registered – a decrease of 6,192 head on the same week in 2019.

The total number of suckler calves registered so far this year stands at 564,754 head. In the corresponding time-frame in 2019, some 557,020 beef calves were registered.

When combined, total calf registrations – both suckler and dairy – are running behind last year’s levels. During the week ending June 5, 2020, 24,860 calves had been registered – a decrease of 10,694 head when compared to the same period in 2019.

Overall, the total number of calves registered so far this year amounts to 1,902,033 head. Whereas, in 2019, by the same date, some 1,849,031 head of calves had been registered.

Calf registrations up to and including week ending June 5, 2020: Beef births: 564,754 head (+7,734 head);

Dairy births: 1,337,279 head (+45,268 head);

Total births: 1,902,033 head (+53,002 head).