In the past few weeks, it has been clear that grass growth is well behind desired levels. From speaking with mart managers over the past week, this setback in growth is having somewhat of an impact on the store cattle trade.

The common line being heard is that the ‘plainer-type’ store bullock and heifer were harder sold last week.

At Kilkenny Mart last Thursday (April 29), auctioneer George Candler stated that the ‘plainer store’ was back by €15-30/head compared to the previous week.

Although, looking at the prices for the bullocks or heifers in the 400-600kg range – and classified as ‘quality’ animals – the prices are general ranging from €2.25-2.50/kg. Some managers were pointing out that there were cases of these class of stores receiving a slight setback too.

Another factor to consider is that as the year is moving on, the big demand to fill supplies of ‘grass store cattle’ has been achieved for a number of clients, and this may have taken some of the edge off.

Looking at the cull cow trade, prices are still encouragingly strong for store cows and heavy cows. Good Friesian-bred cull cows are achieving from €1.30/kg, up to €1.70/kg – and stronger on occasions.

Continental cull cows are receiving prices starting at €1.70/kg – with plenty of females hitting the €2.00/kg mark and higher. Some of the top prices reported reached as high as €2.45/kg.

This week, Agriland took a look at recent sales held at Dowra and Raphoe Marts.

Dowra Mart

Dowra Mart played host to a sale of 840 cattle on Saturday (May 1).

Agriland spoke with manager Terry McGovern after Saturday’s sale about the trade, to which he explained:

“The plainer store cattle, which has probably been seen in a lot of marts, has taken a slight knock – due to the availability of grass. In saying that the bullock or heifer with a bit of quality was holding firm and still attracting the good price.”

Speaking about the more forward type cattle, Terry added that the heavy forward bullocks also met a great trade and is still to be contested for by factory agents.

“The weaning trade was similar to the store cattle in that the plainer weanlings were proving to be that bit harder to sell at the same heights withnessed in previous weeks.

“The cow trade was the strongest of all on Saturday. We are seeing a lot more farmers turning to buying store cull cows for grazing and this is boosting both the demand and prices for these females.”

Top weanling heifer prices:

Limousin: 385kg – €1,150 or €2.98/kg;

Charolais: 380kg – €1,100 or €2.89/kg;

Limousin: 360kg – €1,060 or €2.94/kg;

Charolais: 340kg – €1,030 or €3.02/kg;

Charolais: 340kg – €940 or €2.76/kg;

Charolais: 290kg – €1,180 or €4.06/kg;

Charolais: 280kg – €800 or €2.85/kg;

Limousin: 265kg – €780 or €2.94/kg;

Charolais: 250kg – €760 or €3.04/kg;

Charolais: 220kg – €700 or €3.18/kg.

Top bull weanling prices:

Charolais: 440kg – €1,160 or €2.63/kg;

Limousin: 450kg – €1,090 or €2.42/kg;

Angus: 460kg – €1,090 or €2.36/kg;

Charolais: 425kg – €1,070 or €2.51/kg;

Limousin: 375kg – €1,000 or €2.66/kg;

Limousin: 345kg – €960 or €2.78/kg;

Charolais: 340kg – €920 or €2.70/kg;

Charolais: 315kg – €910 or €2.88/kg;

Charolais: 285kg – €860 or €3.01/kg;

Limousin: 260kg – €835 or €3.21/kg;

Charolais: 250kg – €820 or €3.28/kg.

Top store heifers (400 – 500kg) prices:

Charolais: 475kg – €1,240 or €2.61/kg;

Limousin: 475kg – €1,200 or €2.52/kg;

Limousin: 480kg – €1,170 or €2.43/kg;

Limousin: 405kg – €1,160 or €2.86/kg;

Charolais: 490kg – €1,150 or €2.34/kg;

Limousin: 480kg – €1,110 or €2.31/kg;

Charolais: 420kg – €1,070 or €2.54/kg;

Charolais: 400kg – €1,040 or €2.60/kg;

Charolais: 410kg – €1,030 or €2.51/kg.

Top store heifer (over 500kg) prices:

Angus: 690kg – €1,500 or €2.17/kg;

Charolais: 585kg – €1,480 or €2.52/kg;

Charolais: 580kg – €1,370 or €2.36/kg;

Charolais: 550kg – €1,420 or €2.58/kg;

Angus: 560kg – €1,350 or €2.41/kg;

Charolais: 550kg – €1,330 or €2.41/kg;

Angus: 535kg – €1,300 or €2.42/kg;

Charolais: 525kg – €1,290 or €2.45/kg;

Charolais: 510kg – €1,250 or €2.45/kg.

Top store bullocks (under 500kg) prices:

Limousin: 495kg – €1,340 or €2.70/kg;

Charolais: 470kg – €1,300 or €2.76/kg;

Charolais: 450kg – €1,270 or €2.82/kg;

Limousin: 490kg – €1,250 or €2.55/kg;

Limousin: 450kg – €1,220 or €2.71/kg;

Charolais: 440kg – €1,190 or €2.70/kg;

Charolais: 430kg – €1,190 or €2.76/kg;

Angus: 480kg – €1,185 or €2.46/kg.

Top store bullocks (over 500kg) prices:

Charolais: 675kg – €1,740 or €2.57/kg;

Charolais: 650kg – €1,700 or €2.61/kg;

Charolais: 620kg – €1,680 or €2.70/kg;

Charolais: 655kg – €1,670 or €2.54/kg;

Limousin: 630kg – €1,630 or €2.58/kg;

Charolais: 600kg – €1,590 or €2.65/kg;

Charolais: 645kg – €1,575 or €2.44/kg;

Charolais: 620kg – €1,540 or €2.48/kg;

Charolais: 560kg – €1,510 or €2.69/kg.

Top dry cow prices (under 600kg):

Angus: 590kg – €1,100 or €1.86/kg;

Limousin: 590kg – €1,170 or €1.98/kg;

Limousin: 560kg – €1,160 or €2.07/kg;

Charolais: 560kg – €1,130 or €2.01/kg;

Partenaise: 560kg – €1,050 or €1.87/kg;

Limousin: 555kg – €1,290 or €2.32/kg;

Limousin: 550kg – €1,220 or €2.21/kg;

Charolais: 550kg – €1,190 or €2.16/kg;

Limousin: 515kg – €1,120 or €2.17/kg;

Charolais: 470kg – €1,060 or €2.25/kg.

Sample dry cow (600 – 700kg) prices:

Charolais: 965kg – €2,210 or €2.29/kg;

Angus: 925kg – €1,920 or €2.07/kg;

Limousin: 875kg – €1,700 or €1.94/kg;

Charolais: 815kg – €1,900 or €2.33/kg;

Limousin: 760kg – €1,810 or €2.38/kg;

Charolais: 695kg – €1,340 or €1.92/kg;

Charolais: 690kg – €1,500 or €2.17/kg;

Limousin: 680kg – €1,320 or €1.94/kg;

Simmental: 640kg – €1,350 or €2.10/kg;

Charolais: 630kg – €1,220 or €1.93/kg.

Raphoe Mart

There was a large entry of cattle at Donegal-based Raphoe Mart on Thursday (April 29).

Manager Ann Harkin reported: “The quality forward stock are still in great demand – with farmer trade driving prices with factory agents and feedlot buyers very keen.

“Medium weights of cattle were also a lively trade, with agents and farmers anxious to purchase for grazing and further feeding.

“Lighter weights of cattle were a sharp trade, including Hereford and Angus bred cattle selling from €1.80/kg up to €2.20/kg, and continentals selling from €2.40/kg up to €3.00/kg.

Concluding her report, Ann stated that bulls/bullocks sold from €2.00/kg to €2.80/kg, while heifers sold from €2.00/kg up to €2.90/kg.

Looking at the cull cow trade, Ann stated: “Fat cows sold from €650/head up to €1450/head on Thursday.”

Range of prices for cattle at Raphoe Mart:

Bulls over 600kg – €630 to €1190 over their weight;

Beef bullocks – €600 to €710 over their weight;

Store bullocks – €400 to €815 over their weight;

Beef heifers – €600 to €1010 over their weight;

Store heifers – €300 to €685 over their weight.